R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Trading 6.4% Higher

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)’s share price traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.64 and last traded at $26.23. 1,199,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,117,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

In related news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at $8,909,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,278 shares of company stock worth $2,615,145 over the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,211 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,666 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $22,523,000 after buying an additional 81,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $1,599,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 125,769 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after buying an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.16% of the company’s stock.

R1 RCM Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.