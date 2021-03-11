Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC reduced its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,231 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135,032 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tutor Perini worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Tutor Perini by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Tutor Perini by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Tutor Perini from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Tutor Perini stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $19.25. 524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,262. Tutor Perini Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.44. The company has a market cap of $980.09 million, a P/E ratio of -68.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.21.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. Tutor Perini had a positive return on equity of 5.41% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. On average, research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

