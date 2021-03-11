Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Sells 10,279 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 217,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,279 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Barnes & Noble Education were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BNED. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,699,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 119,403 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 105,742 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 155.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 157,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 95,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 118,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 57,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.78 per share, with a total value of $119,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $32,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,142.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $137,495. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Barnes & Noble Education stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

Barnes & Noble Education Profile

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.