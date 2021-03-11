Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,000 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on OMCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

In other Omnicell news, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,226.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.16. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.24 and a 1-year high of $137.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

