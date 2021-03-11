Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Buys 6,195 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 131.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Quidel by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Quidel in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Quidel by 463.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $133.30 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. Research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total value of $2,097,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,208.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.33.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

