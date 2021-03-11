Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC Acquires New Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PMT. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,704 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,765. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,916.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $19.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PMT has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

