Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Announces Dividend of GBX 3.60

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.60 ($0.05) per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON QLT opened at GBX 160.75 ($2.10) on Thursday. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 162 ($2.12). The company has a market capitalization of £2.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79.

Several research firms recently commented on QLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.43) target price on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Quilter in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 155.20 ($2.03).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

