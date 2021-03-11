Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quidel by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the third quarter worth approximately $1,212,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Quidel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $165.30 per share, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,822 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QDEL opened at $152.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.38. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $73.01 and a 12-month high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.17.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

