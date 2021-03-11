Quest Resource (QRHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

