Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.18)-($0.16) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.19). The company issued revenue guidance of $950-954 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $932.39 million.Qualtrics International also updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
XM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $57.28.
Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.
Qualtrics International Company Profile
Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.
