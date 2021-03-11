Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of XM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.