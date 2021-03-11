Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021 // Comments off

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of XM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

A number of research analysts have commented on XM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.