Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE XM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

