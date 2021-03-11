Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

NYSE XM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Qualtrics International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.65.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

