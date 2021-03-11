Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

