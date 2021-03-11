Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $37.49 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $57.28.

Several research analysts have issued reports on XM shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.53.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; a continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

