QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $160.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.88.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $127.87 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $145.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097,822 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,478 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

