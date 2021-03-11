Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Thor Industries, Inc. Increased by KeyCorp (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thor Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.91. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on THO. Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price target on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.56.

Thor Industries stock opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 2.42. Thor Industries has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $138.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,197 shares of company stock worth $1,307,271. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Thor Industries by 1,330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 35,455 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Thor Industries by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 151,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,447,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Thor Industries by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,565,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

