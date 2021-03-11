Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Issued By KeyCorp

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.64). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 13.35% and a negative return on equity of 9.96%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Shares of NYSE PLYM opened at $16.19 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $455.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average of $14.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 60,007 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 191,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 41,635 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

