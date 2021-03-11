Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Issued By B. Riley

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $85.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.10 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APEI. TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $30.32 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $41.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.13 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Public Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

