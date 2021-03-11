Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a report issued on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $37.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

PKOH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Park-Ohio stock opened at $38.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $484.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.61. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $10.78 and a 1 year high of $41.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Park-Ohio by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter valued at $500,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,900,000 after acquiring an additional 27,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

