Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Lowered by Truist Securiti

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

HGV stock opened at $40.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 144.89 and a beta of 2.26.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.70. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

