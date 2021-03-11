Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Cut by Analyst

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.78. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.84 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $312.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $195.22 and a 1-year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total transaction of $505,114.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,404 shares in the company, valued at $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,668,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,406,000 after acquiring an additional 101,926 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 82,031 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,712,000 after acquiring an additional 63,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

