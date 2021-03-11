Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for GoHealth, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) – William Blair issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GoHealth in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Get GoHealth alerts:

GOCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GoHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on GoHealth from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on GoHealth from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoHealth in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

GOCO opened at $10.09 on Thursday. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $26.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.31 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 11,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $177,671.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $1,098,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 346,000 shares of company stock worth $5,162,580 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $6,830,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth during the fourth quarter worth about $6,948,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 9,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC increased its stake in GoHealth by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 711,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 449,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.