Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for ChemoCentryx, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for ChemoCentryx in a report released on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.13). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ChemoCentryx’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $56.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 14.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,969,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,914,000 after acquiring an additional 249,604 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,020,000 after acquiring an additional 152,558 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the third quarter valued at $44,319,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $46,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $114,982.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares in the company, valued at $148,203,947.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,761 shares of company stock worth $8,476,482. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

See Also: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.