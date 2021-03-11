Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) Issued By Truist Securiti

Summit Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:SMLP) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Summit Midstream Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Richardson expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Summit Midstream Partners’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. US Capital Advisors raised Summit Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of SMLP stock opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 3.29. Summit Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMLP. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 79.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 327,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 144,807 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 72.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141,678 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 3,609.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 544,135 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NYL Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $946,000.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

