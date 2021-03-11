Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Raised by Analyst

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

NASDAQ PVAC opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.79. Penn Virginia has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $274.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.64.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a positive return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 52.13%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 539.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penn Virginia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved reserves of approximately 133 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 510 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 100,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

