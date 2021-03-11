Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.73.

Shares of PKI opened at C$39.80 on Wednesday. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$17.57 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$38.58.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 536,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,544,046. Also, Senior Officer Colin Peter Kilty sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$196,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,131,455.30. Insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,972 in the last three months.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Canada Retail, Canada Commercial, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada Retail segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,863 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, and Pioneer, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

