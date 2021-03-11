Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) – Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Falcon Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Falcon Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLMN opened at $4.42 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.60 and a 12 month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. The firm has a market cap of $380.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 1,312,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,007,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after buying an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,296,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 38,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 568.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,197,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 1,018,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Falcon Minerals by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 945,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 245,648 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

