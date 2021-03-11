Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Lifted by Analyst

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Everi in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everi’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Everi alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $14.75 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.39. Everi has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 3.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,830.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,836.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.