Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. Boosted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $11.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. Del Taco Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Del Taco Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 42.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 454.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 117.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of October 15, 2020, it operated approximately 600 restaurants across 15 states.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.