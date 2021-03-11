Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities reissued an “action list buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.00 target price (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial raised Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.00.

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of C$45.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.28. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of C$17.52 and a 52 week high of C$41.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other news, Director John Lawson Thornton acquired 100,000 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,625,955.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$46,622,547.86.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

