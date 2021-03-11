PWR Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 74.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. Over the last seven days, PWR Coin has traded down 88.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PWR Coin has a market capitalization of $548,420.06 and approximately $97.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,689.82 or 0.99968087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.80 or 0.00417572 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.40 or 0.00307542 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $473.49 or 0.00834958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.68 or 0.00099959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00043121 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001960 BTC.

PWR Coin Coin Profile

PWR Coin (CRYPTO:PWR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

PWR Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PWR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

