Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Pure Global Cannabis stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. Pure Global Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.01.

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global Cannabis Inc produces cannabis products for the medical and adult-use markets in Canada. The company provides cannabis products, such as dried flower, cannabis oils, soft gels and capsules, seedlings and clones, vape pen cartridges, topicals, sublingual strip/spray, transdermal patch, and edibles and beverages, as well as wellness products.

