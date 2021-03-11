Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PUK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $42.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.51. Prudential has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $43.28.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.1073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after buying an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 1.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

