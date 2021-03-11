Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Prudential (LON:PRU) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,511 ($19.74) to GBX 1,441 ($18.83) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,530 ($19.99) to GBX 1,585 ($20.71) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,437 ($18.77) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,472.83 ($19.24).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,500 ($19.60) on Wednesday. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 682.80 ($8.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,563.50 ($20.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,359.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,251.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £39.14 billion and a PE ratio of 18.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.56%.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

