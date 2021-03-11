Prudent Man Advisors LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 95.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $103.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

