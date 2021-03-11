Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in QTS Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QTS shares. Raymond James raised QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.35.

Shares of QTS stock opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.13 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS).

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.