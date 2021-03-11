ProxyNode Price Up 18.7% Over Last 7 Days (PRX)

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $107,651.18 and $33.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ProxyNode has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.88 or 0.00417067 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00044474 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,752.13 or 0.04971413 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 180,836,004 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

ProxyNode Coin Trading

