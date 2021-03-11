Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 442,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 456,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.62.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.48. The firm has a market cap of $945.29 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Prothena by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

