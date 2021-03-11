Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

Shares of PTGX stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.75. 4,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,896. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.56. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $31.58.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PTGX. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

In related news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $119,709.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

