Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Issues Earnings Results

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 252.03%.

PTGX stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.21. 5,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,896. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.30 and a 52-week high of $31.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.22. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.56.

In other news, Director Sarah B. Noonberg sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $119,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,709. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 24,846 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $611,211.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,094,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.22.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease.

