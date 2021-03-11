Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Raised to $88.00

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Truist from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.92.

NYSE PB opened at $76.67 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $78.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,484,308.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,022,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,662,000 after acquiring an additional 428,855 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,894,000 after acquiring an additional 44,335 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,009,736 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,165,000 after acquiring an additional 88,593 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 443.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,664,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,870,000 after buying an additional 109,295 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

