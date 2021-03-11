ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSM. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.89 ($19.87).

ETR PSM opened at €17.71 ($20.84) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.17 and a 200-day moving average of €12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

