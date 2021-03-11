Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Prosegur Cash stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash in transit, cash management, and outsourcing services to finance institutions, businesses, government institutions and central banks, mints, and jewelry stores worldwide. The company offers local and international transport services, including pick-up, transport, safekeeping, delivery, and cash deposit services for cash and other high worth valuables, which include jewelry, art, precious metal, electronic devices, pharmaceuticals, voting cards, and judicial evidences.

