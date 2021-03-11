Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in February

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.
Prosegur Cash stock opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Prosegur Cash has a 12 month low of $0.69 and a 12 month high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.92.
Prosegur Cash Company Profile
