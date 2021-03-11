ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in ProPetro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

PUMP stock opened at $12.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

