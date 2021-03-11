Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $142.39 and last traded at $142.39. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.79.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.28 and its 200-day moving average is $152.17.

About Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:PUODY)

Promotora y Operadora de Infraestructura, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the construction, operation, maintenance, financing, and promotion of infrastructure projects in Mexico. Its projects include heavy construction projects, such as highways, ports, tunnels, dams, bridges, airports, and train stations; industrial construction projects comprising petrochemical, industrial, residual water treatment, and energy generating plants; and urban construction projects, such as parking lots, museums, parks, education centers, buildings, water systems, public transportation systems, sanitary landfills, hospitals, and other health institutions.

