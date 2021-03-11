Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Short Interest Up 1,416.7% in February

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 1,416.7% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Principal Value ETF stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,164,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,518,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 232.90% of Principal Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

PY stock opened at $40.14 on Thursday. Principal Value ETF has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.08.

