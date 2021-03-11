Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) Short Interest Update

Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, an increase of 634.3% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTEC. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

BTEC stock opened at $59.11 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.54. Principal Healthcare Innovators Index ETF has a one year low of $25.34 and a one year high of $73.38.

