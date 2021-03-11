Princeton Capital Management LLC Purchases 25,555 Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,555 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 39.3% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 22.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 9,975 shares during the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MESO shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Chardan Capital cut shares of Mesoblast from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

MESO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,700. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Mesoblast Limited has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.