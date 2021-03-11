Princeton Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 2.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,909 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,686,591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $145,215,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,353,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,299,000 after buying an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 24,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.04. The stock had a trading volume of 387,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,397,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,408 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

