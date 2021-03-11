Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $8.33 Million Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up 3.0% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $8,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,118 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,852,192 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $879,120,000 after acquiring an additional 104,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.85. 306,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.14 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $359.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total transaction of $848,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,723,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

