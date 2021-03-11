Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. IPG Photonics comprises about 1.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after buying an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 215.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 224,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after buying an additional 153,551 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded up $9.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $207.12. 1,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,675. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $98.04 and a 52 week high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.94.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.06). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $210.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on IPG Photonics from $192.90 to $250.30 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.75.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.45, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,278,273.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 6,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total value of $1,339,924.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,104,928.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,785 shares of company stock valued at $16,503,418. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

